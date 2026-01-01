Archer RMIS AI Description

Archer RMIS AI is a Risk Management Information System that applies machine learning to insurance and risk management operations. The platform centralizes insurance policy data, exposure information, claims management, and incident reporting in a unified system. The product provides capabilities for managing insurance policies and exposure data through centralized data collection. Claims management functionality includes tracking claim details with pre-built workflows and reporting capabilities. The incident reporting module captures incident information with severity categorization to enable response and prevention activities. The system includes AI-powered analytics for visualizing and analyzing insurance data, identifying claims patterns, and supporting business decisions. The platform offers a centralized intake portal for capturing and managing incoming claims and incidents, designed to be accessible across the enterprise. Archer RMIS AI addresses insurance cost tracking, policy administration, renewal workflow optimization, and aims to reduce manual errors in insurance data management. The system eliminates spreadsheet-based processes and data silos by consolidating insurance information in a single platform.