Drata Risk Management Logo

Drata Risk Management

Platform for end-to-end risk assessments, control implementation & testing

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

Drata Risk Management Description

Drata Risk Management is a platform designed to manage risk assessments and treatment workflows within a unified system. The product provides a pre-loaded library of over 150 risks based on industry standards including NIST SP 800-30, ISO 27005, and OCR SRA. The platform automates risk mapping and control testing, sending alerts for new or evolving threats. Users can build risk registers from the pre-configured library or create custom risks, risk categories, filters, and owners to align with specific business requirements. The system automatically maps risks to controls and performs continuous monitoring. Drata Risk Management includes a risk dashboard that centralizes risk information and provides visibility into assessment progress. The platform automatically calculates risk scores based on impact and likelihood, generating treatment plans accordingly. Users can customize risk scoring methodologies and thresholds to meet organizational needs. The risk drawer functionality allows users to edit and manage risk data including descriptions, categories, owners, documents, and impact assessments. The platform generates comprehensive risk reports for executive communication and stakeholder transparency. Treatment plan development is supported through the platform, with the ability to create risk-related tasks. The system maintains continuous monitoring of risks with automated testing to keep security data current.

Drata Risk Management FAQ

Common questions about Drata Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Drata Risk Management is Platform for end-to-end risk assessments, control implementation & testing developed by Drata. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Continuous Monitoring.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →