LogicManager Enterprise Risk Assessment Description

LogicManager Enterprise Risk Assessment is a software platform designed to help organizations identify, assess, and manage risks across the enterprise. The platform provides a comprehensive risk library organized by common root cause sources of departmental risks to help design controls that mitigate systemic risks. The software includes pre-built, configurable assessment templates that standardize risk assessment processes and enable comparable data collection over time. An Enterprise Heatmap visualization feature allows users to identify which departments require additional resources or auditing to strengthen overall enterprise risk posture. The platform maintains a centralized repository of mitigation activities, controls, and procedures for risks across the organization. Root cause analysis capabilities are built into risk assessment templates to help organizations understand the underlying reasons behind risk events and implement appropriate mitigation strategies. The system includes reporting and dashboard functionality that enables users to drill into data such as departments with critical risks and department-specific risk factors. The platform supports workflow capabilities to engage stakeholders, custom profile and visibility rules to restrict access to sensitive information, and home screen customizations to tailor the interface to organizational needs. The software allows end-user configuration without requiring IT professional customization, enabling organizations to adapt the system as their risk management programs evolve.