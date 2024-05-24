Medcrypt Medical Device Product Security Intelligence Platform Description

Medcrypt Medical Device Product Security Intelligence Platform is a risk assessment and benchmarking solution designed for medical device manufacturers. The platform evaluates cybersecurity processes across teams, devices, and infrastructure through guided assessments to establish baseline security maturity scores. The platform enables organizations to benchmark their security posture internally across business units and externally against industry peers in the medical device sector. It translates technical security gaps into financial risk by modeling the potential dollar impact of unresolved vulnerabilities, comparing costs of inaction against mitigation expenses. The solution provides remediation guidance with cost-benefit analysis, offering multiple mitigation paths mapped to cost, feasibility, and impact. It generates phased roadmaps aligned with business objectives and regulatory requirements to support budget justification and resource allocation decisions. The platform addresses medical device-specific regulatory compliance needs and helps organizations align product security with business strategy. It supports documentation integration with Quality Management Systems (QMS) and provides insights to accelerate regulatory approvals and time-to-market for medical devices.