LogicManager Risk Ripple Analytics
AI-powered risk analytics platform for identifying interconnected risks
LogicManager Risk Ripple Analytics
AI-powered risk analytics platform for identifying interconnected risks
LogicManager Risk Ripple Analytics Description
LogicManager Risk Ripple Analytics is a risk management platform that uses AI to identify and analyze interconnected risks across organizations. The platform operates on a nodal matrix system that maps relationships between people, risks, controls, and processes to reveal how isolated issues in one department can affect other areas. The platform includes several components: LogicManager Expert (LMX), an AI advisor powered by ChatGPT trained on LogicManager University that provides real-time risk insights and best practices; Completeness Checker, which identifies gaps in risk controls across policies and vendors with one-click auditing; Risk Taxonomy technology for multi-dimensional vendor and third-party assessment covering security, financial health, and privacy; and real-time risk insights with root cause data visualization. The system identifies "super nodes" - key managers or critical systems that connect multiple teams or functions - and tracks how disruptions might ripple through the organization. It provides data visualization to show which teams are impacted by the same risks from external factors like regulations or internal dependencies. The platform aims to uncover "Unknown Knowns" - information known by some teams but not accessible to others who need it for decision-making.
LogicManager Risk Ripple Analytics FAQ
Common questions about LogicManager Risk Ripple Analytics including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
LogicManager Risk Ripple Analytics is AI-powered risk analytics platform for identifying interconnected risks developed by LogicManager. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Automation.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership