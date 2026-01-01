LogicManager Risk Ripple Analytics Description

LogicManager Risk Ripple Analytics is a risk management platform that uses AI to identify and analyze interconnected risks across organizations. The platform operates on a nodal matrix system that maps relationships between people, risks, controls, and processes to reveal how isolated issues in one department can affect other areas. The platform includes several components: LogicManager Expert (LMX), an AI advisor powered by ChatGPT trained on LogicManager University that provides real-time risk insights and best practices; Completeness Checker, which identifies gaps in risk controls across policies and vendors with one-click auditing; Risk Taxonomy technology for multi-dimensional vendor and third-party assessment covering security, financial health, and privacy; and real-time risk insights with root cause data visualization. The system identifies "super nodes" - key managers or critical systems that connect multiple teams or functions - and tracks how disruptions might ripple through the organization. It provides data visualization to show which teams are impacted by the same risks from external factors like regulations or internal dependencies. The platform aims to uncover "Unknown Knowns" - information known by some teams but not accessible to others who need it for decision-making.