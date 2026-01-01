FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management Description

FortifyData Enterprise Cyber Risk Management is a platform that assesses organizational cyber risk through active and passive security assessments of both external and internal infrastructure. The platform evaluates attack surfaces beyond traditional open-source intelligence methods. The system provides automated asset discovery that identifies new assets on a weekly basis and allows organizations to manage their cyber risk ratings by classifying systems and adjusting threat likelihood and impact factors. Users can customize scoring models by ingesting data from various security tools and platforms. The platform includes dark web monitoring capabilities that scan files and databases across social media, un-indexed websites, and deep web sources to detect compromised data, leaked information, stolen credentials, and confidential documents. It provides alerts when organizational or third-party data has been exposed. FortifyData offers regulatory compliance management features that assess compliance levels against standards including PCI DSS, HIPAA, SOC 2, ISO 27001, NIST CSF/SP 800-53/SP 800-171, and 23 NYC 500. The platform continuously monitors technical controls and provides remediation recommendations for compliance gaps. The system addresses asset misattribution issues and false positives through continuous reassessment of attack surface data. Organizations can present risk exposure information to stakeholders, boards, and customers with customizable views of their security posture.