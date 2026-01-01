Liquid C2 Cyber Risk Assurance
Liquid C2 Cyber Risk Assurance
Liquid C2 Cyber Risk Assurance Description
Liquid C2 Cyber Risk Assurance is a service offering that provides cyber risk assessment and assurance capabilities for organizations. The service is part of Liquid C2's broader "We Secure" cybersecurity portfolio, which includes governance, risk and compliance, cyber defense services, and cyber security solutions. The service focuses on helping organizations understand and manage their cyber risk exposure through assessment methodologies. Based on case studies referenced on the page, the service has been used to support organizations in achieving ISO 27001 certification and implementing comprehensive cybersecurity programs. Liquid C2 Cyber Risk Assurance operates as a professional services offering delivered by cybersecurity consultants. The service appears to be designed for organizations seeking to evaluate their security posture, identify vulnerabilities, and implement risk management frameworks. The service is delivered alongside other Liquid C2 security offerings including governance, risk and compliance services, cyber defense services, and various cyber security solutions. The company also provides integration with cloud platforms including Microsoft Azure, AWS, and Google Cloud as part of their broader service portfolio.
