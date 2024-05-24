Kovrr Cybersecurity Maturity Assessments Enhanced by CRQ Description

Kovrr Cybersecurity Maturity Assessments Enhanced by CRQ is a cyber risk quantification platform that evaluates organizational cybersecurity maturity levels and translates them into financial metrics. The platform conducts maturity assessments based on frameworks such as NIST, CIS, or ISO, and quantifies the results into event likelihoods and potential financial loss forecasts. The platform maps cybersecurity control implementation levels within its CRQ system and provides quantified insights into an organization's ability to identify, contain, and respond to cyber risks. It identifies security control gaps across the organization or specific business units and generates customized upgrade recommendations showing potential financial exposure reduction if controls mature. The assessment process involves subject matter expert-led audits, mapping maturity levels into the CRQ platform, reviewing gaps and recommendations, determining target framework levels, calculating cybersecurity initiative ROI, and tracking progress over time. Results are presented in business language to facilitate communication with executives and board members. The platform enables organizations to prioritize risk mitigation initiatives based on quantified financial impact, justify budget allocation for cybersecurity programs, and demonstrate compliance with regulatory standards. It supports continuous improvement by allowing users to update control levels as security programs mature and measure progress using common business metrics.