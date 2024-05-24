C2 Project Risk Management Description

C2 Project Risk Management is a platform designed to help organizations manage project-related risks through control monitoring and compliance tracking. The platform enables users to identify current control frameworks and areas requiring compliance, while visualizing areas of excellence and risk through tiering mechanisms. The system provides capabilities to assess controls based on risk severity levels, allowing teams to evaluate the relevance and reliability of individual controls. Users can customize assessments and request evidence to support control validation processes. The platform includes remediation functionality to facilitate the development of new compliance and control procedures. This helps organizations navigate regulated environments while working toward business objectives. All project controls, remediations, policies, and team inputs are managed within a centralized interface. The platform supports risk prioritization based on severity levels and provides monitoring capabilities across different project types and departments. C2 also offers ProAssure Services for supplier assessments and enhanced risk management. The solution is positioned to address project risk exposure by helping organizations define bearable, sustainable, and controllable risk levels before project execution.