Intraprise Health BluePrint Protect™ Description

BluePrint Protect Integrated Risk Management (IRM) is a cloud-based platform designed for healthcare organizations to manage cybersecurity risks from a centralized location. The platform provides a unified risk register that consolidates cybersecurity risks, vulnerabilities, assessments, remediation plans, and exceptions across complex healthcare organizations. The platform enables healthcare cybersecurity executives to view and manage risk information that would otherwise be siloed across multiple systems and departments. It includes workflow automation capabilities to assign roles, track assessment progress, send reminders to vendors and remediation plan owners, and establish milestones for completion. BluePrint Protect IRM offers dashboard overviews and data grids for viewing risk information at different levels of granularity. The platform allows users to prioritize risks based on information system impact, risk tolerance, number of open risks, and operational status. It tracks dynamic exceptions and outstanding remediation statuses by ownership to maintain oversight of tasks. The platform is designed for rapid implementation within 30-60 days and includes preconfigured risk policy workflows and team roles. It can integrate with Intraprise Health's assessment products and import external risk information. The system aims to establish accountability through role assignments and workflow management while providing transparency for internal communication across security teams.