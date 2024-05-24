Ontic Behavioral Threat Assessment Software Description

Ontic Behavioral Threat Assessment Software is a platform designed to help security teams evaluate and respond to concerning behaviors through structured assessment workflows. The software provides guided assessment processes based on methodologies aligned with U.S. Secret Service standards and integrates WAVR-21 workflows to ensure consistent and defensible evaluations. The platform connects behavioral threat assessments with incident data, threat actor profiles, and ongoing investigations to provide contextual awareness. It enables teams to identify patterns across multiple data points, including recurring threats, shared indicators, and vulnerable locations within an organization. The software includes features for standardized documentation of behavioral indicators, allowing teams to capture information in a repeatable format. It supports collaboration between HR, Legal, and Security departments while maintaining security controls. Assessment workflows can be escalated to investigations or mitigation actions with full context preservation. The platform provides audit trails and reporting capabilities to document assessment processes and decisions. Task assignment, deadline tracking, and accountability features help ensure follow-through on identified threats. The system is designed to help organizations demonstrate due diligence in their threat assessment programs. Ontic serves organizations across multiple sectors including Fortune 500 companies, education, and healthcare institutions that require structured approaches to behavioral threat evaluation and management.