Uno Enterprise Risk Description

Uno Enterprise Risk is a risk management platform that uses AI to automate risk discovery, quantification, and mitigation across organizations. The platform collects and analyzes risk and compliance data from multiple systems, documents, and teams to provide a unified view of enterprise risk. The platform performs risk discovery and quantification using real-world context and current risk data rather than static models. It enables organizations to update outdated risk assessments to align with current regulations and market conditions. The system provides risk treatment plans tailored to specific organizational profiles. The platform offers cross-functional risk analysis, allowing organizations to identify and analyze individual risks across multiple departments while consolidating insights into a single source of truth. It includes AI-powered risk quantification capabilities designed to align with business objectives. Uno Enterprise Risk provides continuous risk mapping, monitoring, and mitigation capabilities across the organization. The platform includes features for NYDFS compliance and offers risk visualization through heat maps and dashboards.