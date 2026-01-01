Diligent AI Risk Essentials Description

Diligent AI Risk Essentials is an Enterprise Risk Management (ERM) platform designed to help organizations establish and operationalize their risk management programs. The product uses AI to analyze SEC 10-K reports from public companies, extracting and benchmarking strategic and operational risks from a database of over 180,000 disclosed risks. The platform enables organizations to transition from spreadsheet-based risk management to a centralized software solution. It provides risk identification capabilities through peer benchmarking, allowing users to compare their risk profile against industry peers and identify relevant threats based on public company disclosures. The product includes visualization tools for communicating risk posture to stakeholders and boards. It offers training resources to help teams build risk management expertise. The platform is positioned as an entry point in Diligent's risk maturity framework, with upgrade paths to Risk Pro and Risk Plus as organizational needs evolve. Implementation is designed to be completed within 7 days. The product targets organizations looking to move from manual risk management processes to automated, data-driven approaches. It provides a centralized repository for risk data and supports the development of proactive risk management strategies.