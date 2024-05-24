RadarFirst Radar AI Risk Description

RadarFirst Radar AI Risk is an automated AI governance platform designed to manage AI-related risks and regulatory compliance requirements. The platform addresses the challenge of organizations deploying AI applications without centralized governance by providing automated risk assessments and compliance tracking. The software uses generative AI trained on regulation-specific data to classify AI systems according to risk levels and map them to relevant regulatory requirements. It provides clause-level mapping to regulations such as the EU AI Act, with three-tier citations at the article, paragraph, and point levels. The platform maintains centralized oversight through a unified governance dashboard that displays all AI applications, risk scores, and approval workflows. It features role-based access controls and dynamic scorecards for monitoring AI deployments across an organization. Radar AI Risk generates timestamped, version-controlled audit trails and compliance reports. The system tracks changes in AI regulations and standards over time, providing organizations with documentation that demonstrates accountability to regulatory bodies. The platform embeds governance throughout the AI development and deployment lifecycle, offering real-time model classification and jurisdictional awareness to identify applicable AI laws by region, use case, and exposure. It provides rationale for every classification decision to support defensibility during audits.