SAFE Cyber Risk Quantification
Cyber risk quantification platform using FAIR methodology for financial analysis

SAFE Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) is a platform that quantifies enterprise cyber risk in financial terms using the FAIR (Factor Analysis of Information Risk) methodology. The platform converts cyber risk assessments into dollar-based loss exposure calculations to enable communication with business stakeholders and board members. The solution provides automated FAIR analysis to assess the likelihood and financial impact of potential security breaches. It aggregates risk data from multiple sources into a single reporting interface with real-time updates. The platform generates non-technical, business-oriented reports that translate security metrics into financial language. CRQ enables organizations to prioritize risks based on probable financial loss rather than technical severity scores. It supports benchmarking against industry standard data to justify security posture decisions. The platform includes capabilities for defining and disclosing material risks in a defensible manner when required for regulatory or compliance purposes. The solution uses AI to automate reporting and risk analysis processes. It addresses the challenge of siloed and reactive cyber risk management by providing an enterprise-wide view of cyber risk from a business perspective. The platform is designed to help security leaders justify cybersecurity investment decisions and communicate risk reduction goals in financial terms that resonate with executive leadership.

SAFE Cyber Risk Quantification is Cyber risk quantification platform using FAIR methodology for financial analysis developed by Safe Security. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Automation.

