Kovrr Cyber Risk Register Description

Kovrr Cyber Risk Register is a SaaS-based platform that provides organizations with a centralized system for tracking and managing cybersecurity risks and compliance scenarios. The platform replaces traditional spreadsheet-based risk registers with automated, data-driven quantified insights. The solution uses Cyber Risk Quantification (CRQ) to automatically populate risk scenarios based on an organization's forecasted exposure. It provides financial metrics and probability assessments for potential cyber loss events, enabling security and risk managers to prioritize initiatives and allocate resources based on quantified business impact. Key capabilities include scenario likelihood calculations for the upcoming year, impact range assessments showing probable financial and operational damages, and control recommendations identifying which cybersecurity measures will most effectively reduce specific scenario risks. The platform offers scenario management features including detailed descriptions, prioritization options, risk ownership assignments, and ticketing system connections. The register provides granular insights into loss scenarios, including expected event duration and number of affected data records. It includes a Coefficient of Variation (CV) metric to indicate the consistency and predictability of quantified scenarios. The platform automatically updates risk scenarios as the threat landscape evolves, eliminating the need for manual spreadsheet maintenance. The solution is designed to support cyber GRC programs by providing visibility for board and C-suite communications, enabling stakeholders to discuss cyber risk in terms of tangible business impact rather than purely technical concepts.