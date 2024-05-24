Riskonnect IT Risk Management Software Description

Riskonnect IT Risk Management Software is a platform designed to help organizations identify, monitor, and manage IT, cyber, operational resilience, and technology risks. The software provides centralized visibility into IT assets, vulnerabilities, threats, and associated risks across the technology landscape. The platform enables organizations to track IT asset information including owner, business unit, data classification, and other attributes in a consolidated view. Users can map IT assets to associated risks and controls, and link them to regulatory standards and security certifications for compliance purposes. The software supports various security assessments including NIST 800-53 framework evaluations to assess security posture, identify gaps, and implement additional controls. It includes financial impact analysis capabilities to determine the potential cost of security incidents and prioritize risk mitigation efforts. The platform integrates with third-party tools to identify, track, and correlate vulnerability and threat data. It also connects with ticketing systems to track issues and incidents for remediation status monitoring. Customizable dashboards and reporting tools provide visualization of IT asset status, vulnerabilities, and remediation efforts. The software is designed to integrate with broader enterprise risk management programs, connecting technology risks with organizational risk management initiatives.