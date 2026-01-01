GlobalSuite Solutions Risk Management Logo

GlobalSuite Solutions Risk Management

Risk management software for risk identification, assessment, and control

GRC
Commercial
GlobalSuite Solutions Risk Management Description

GlobalSuite Solutions Risk Management is a software platform designed to centralize risk identification, assessment, and control processes. The platform provides pre-configured risk management applications that support multiple methodologies including ISO 31000, COSO, Mehari, Magerit, OCTAVE, EBIOS, and Bowtie. The software includes predefined catalogs of risks, controls, and action plans across multiple domains such as legal, operational, reputation, environmental, and ICT risks. Organizations can begin working immediately without needing to load compliance catalogs or methodologies manually. The platform offers risk analysis capabilities adaptable to various methodologies, with automated risk maps and dashboards for visualization. Users can customize parameters including threats, risks, custom fields in risk analysis, methodology templates, and asset valuation fields. The system provides traceability and monitoring features for continuous improvement, allowing organizations to track risks, controls, and evidence. It includes automated alerts for stakeholders and maintains connections between risks, controls, and supporting evidence. The platform is designed to adapt to changing organizational contexts and supports compliance with standards such as ISO 31000, COSO, DORA, and NIS 2. It replaces manual methods like Excel spreadsheets with centralized management capabilities.

GlobalSuite Solutions Risk Management is Risk management software for risk identification, assessment, and control developed by GlobalSuite Solutions. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Dashboard.

