cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard
NIST 2.0-based cyber risk assessment dashboard with maturity scoring
cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard
NIST 2.0-based cyber risk assessment dashboard with maturity scoring
cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard Description
CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard is a cyber risk assessment platform that automates NIST 2.0 framework evaluations for organizations. The tool translates the six NIST domains (Govern, Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, Recover) into plain language questions that can be answered by non-technical stakeholders. The dashboard provides a defensible cyber maturity score and generates visual reports designed for board-level communication. It assesses organizational cyber risk culture across six dimensions: Compliance, Defense, Financial, Risk Management, Response, and Innovation. The platform delivers prioritized remediation roadmaps with weighted recommendations to reduce attack surface. It positions itself as an alternative to traditional consultant-led assessments by automating the NIST 2.0 evaluation process. The tool is part of cyberconIQ's broader Human Defense Platform, which includes behavioral science-based security awareness training, phishing simulation capabilities, and advisory services. The company emphasizes governance-led cybersecurity aligned with the NIST 2.0 framework structure where governance precedes technical controls.
cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard FAQ
Common questions about cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard is NIST 2.0-based cyber risk assessment dashboard with maturity scoring developed by cyberconIQ. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Dashboard, Governance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership