cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard Logo

cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard

NIST 2.0-based cyber risk assessment dashboard with maturity scoring

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard Description

CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard is a cyber risk assessment platform that automates NIST 2.0 framework evaluations for organizations. The tool translates the six NIST domains (Govern, Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, Recover) into plain language questions that can be answered by non-technical stakeholders. The dashboard provides a defensible cyber maturity score and generates visual reports designed for board-level communication. It assesses organizational cyber risk culture across six dimensions: Compliance, Defense, Financial, Risk Management, Response, and Innovation. The platform delivers prioritized remediation roadmaps with weighted recommendations to reduce attack surface. It positions itself as an alternative to traditional consultant-led assessments by automating the NIST 2.0 evaluation process. The tool is part of cyberconIQ's broader Human Defense Platform, which includes behavioral science-based security awareness training, phishing simulation capabilities, and advisory services. The company emphasizes governance-led cybersecurity aligned with the NIST 2.0 framework structure where governance precedes technical controls.

cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard FAQ

Common questions about cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard is NIST 2.0-based cyber risk assessment dashboard with maturity scoring developed by cyberconIQ. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Compliance, Dashboard, Governance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →