cyberconIQ CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard Description

CybermetryQS Cyber Risk Dashboard is a cyber risk assessment platform that automates NIST 2.0 framework evaluations for organizations. The tool translates the six NIST domains (Govern, Identify, Protect, Detect, Respond, Recover) into plain language questions that can be answered by non-technical stakeholders. The dashboard provides a defensible cyber maturity score and generates visual reports designed for board-level communication. It assesses organizational cyber risk culture across six dimensions: Compliance, Defense, Financial, Risk Management, Response, and Innovation. The platform delivers prioritized remediation roadmaps with weighted recommendations to reduce attack surface. It positions itself as an alternative to traditional consultant-led assessments by automating the NIST 2.0 evaluation process. The tool is part of cyberconIQ's broader Human Defense Platform, which includes behavioral science-based security awareness training, phishing simulation capabilities, and advisory services. The company emphasizes governance-led cybersecurity aligned with the NIST 2.0 framework structure where governance precedes technical controls.