GRC
Commercial
Klear.ai Risk Description

Klear.ai Risk is a risk management platform that incorporates data science, advanced analytics, and AI models for organizational risk management. The platform consolidates risk, claims, and safety data to provide analysis and decision-making capabilities. The system includes risk identification capabilities through continuous monitoring and advanced analytics to detect potential risks. It provides risk analysis tools for threat and opportunity assessment, along with risk prioritization and evaluation features. The platform offers risk tracking functionality with real-time monitoring capabilities. The product includes claims management features with AI-driven processes for handling claims data. It provides asset management capabilities for tracking property values with historical data. Policy management tools enable creation, tracking, and updates of policies. Additional capabilities include exposure tracking for monitoring organizational exposures, cost allocation features for budget management, and renewal management with notification systems. The platform offers workflow automation for assignments, notifications, reminders, and escalations based on configurable rules. The system uses machine learning to analyze datasets for pattern detection and risk identification. It includes predictive analytics for real-time risk alerts and integrates with various systems for data consolidation.

Klear.ai Risk is AI-based platform for risk, claims, and safety data management developed by Klear.ai. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with AI Powered Security, Analytics, Compliance.

