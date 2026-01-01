ResilientX Compliance & Risk Assessment Logo

ResilientX Compliance & Risk Assessment

Compliance and risk assessment platform with self-assessment questionnaires

GRC
Commercial
ResilientX Compliance & Risk Assessment Description

ResilientX Compliance & Risk Assessment is a platform designed to evaluate and manage organizational compliance and risk posture. The solution provides access to over 25 self-assessment questionnaires covering various regulatory frameworks and industry standards. The platform offers instant assessment capabilities that provide immediate evaluations of compliance status. Organizations can use detailed questionnaires to conduct thorough compliance evaluations and identify areas requiring improvement. The tool includes functionality to estimate compliance readiness based on comprehensive assessments and real-time data. This helps organizations prepare for audits and certifications by identifying gaps in their compliance posture. The platform supports supply chain assessment preparation by evaluating supply chain partners and processes against required standards. It identifies potential risks within the supply chain to help maintain security and compliance. Industry comparison features allow organizations to benchmark their compliance and risk posture against industry standards. The platform generates comprehensive reports that provide insights into digital vulnerabilities and the overall cyber landscape. The solution is positioned as part of a unified exposure management approach, specifically within the self-assessment category. It aims to help organizations stay ahead of regulatory requirements and prepare for auditor reviews.

ResilientX Compliance & Risk Assessment FAQ

Common questions about ResilientX Compliance & Risk Assessment including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

ResilientX Compliance & Risk Assessment is Compliance and risk assessment platform with self-assessment questionnaires developed by RX ADVANCED TECHNOLOGIES LTD. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Audit, Benchmark, Compliance.

