Archer Evolv™ Intelligence Description

Archer Evolv Intelligence is a scenario-based simulation tool designed to assess the regulatory and operational impact of strategic business decisions. The product enables risk, compliance, and strategy leaders to evaluate potential outcomes of decisions such as market entry and exit, product launches, mergers and acquisitions, and regulatory changes. The tool provides simulation capabilities that complete most analyses in under 10 minutes using AI-driven parsing. It maps regulatory obligations to real-world controls and policies, offering drill-down visibility into compliance requirements. The platform translates risk exposure into quantitative, financial terms to support business decision-making. Users can input scenarios through natural language processing or structured wizard options. The system generates immediate visual insights into regulatory, risk, and control impacts. It identifies control and policy conflicts, quantifies organizational readiness through real-time scoring, and provides investment options for business leaders. The platform includes dynamic change alerts that notify users when updates alter previous simulation assumptions and outputs. Results can be exported for board-level and regulatory reporting purposes. Archer Evolv Intelligence operates as a cloud-native SaaS solution and is designed to work with Archer Evolv Risk and Archer Evolv Compliance platforms, creating a unified view of organizational risk and regulatory landscape.