Seceon aiSecurity Score360 Description

Seceon aiSecurity Score360 is a security risk assessment platform that provides continuous visibility into an organization's cybersecurity posture through AI/ML-powered scoring and attack surface monitoring. The platform generates a real-time security score ranging from 300 to 850, similar to credit scoring systems, to quantify cyber risk across all assets. The solution automatically discovers and scans cloud, IoT, OT, and hybrid infrastructure assets to identify internet-facing systems, shadow devices, vulnerabilities, misconfigurations, and external threats. It correlates telemetry data with threat intelligence feeds including CVE, NVT, OVAL, and CPE databases to assess exposure levels. aiSecurity Score360 provides categorical risk visualization that groups threats across Dark Web exposure, CVEs, and configuration issues. The platform maps threat distribution across assets, subdomains, and geographic locations, showing exposure by region, ASN, and service type. Interactive dashboards display open ports, services, and domains with drill-down capabilities from high-level scores to individual asset details. The system performs continuous attack surface assessment and delivers actionable risk insights to help security teams prioritize remediation efforts. It tracks security posture improvements over time and provides predictive analytics to identify where new threats may emerge. The platform aims to reduce manual assessment time and maintain compliance readiness through automated discovery and scoring mechanisms.