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SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification

by SecurityScorecard

Translates cyber risks into financial terms to quantify organizational exposure

GRC Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Supply Chain Security
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SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification Description

SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification is a platform that translates cybersecurity risks into financial terms to help organizations understand their exposure to cyber threats. The product is part of SecurityScorecard's Security & Risk Operations product line. The platform provides AI-driven analytics to identify critical vulnerabilities and enables security professionals to take action. It offers actionable recommendations for both internal teams and vendors to strengthen networks and remediate supply chain threats. The tool helps cyber risk management teams make informed decisions by providing a complete understanding of the potential financial impact of cyber risks. It works alongside SecurityScorecard's External Attack Surface Management solution to monitor, manage, and secure assets. The platform is designed to empower Security Operations Centers (SOC) with analytics capabilities that enable rapid identification and response to vulnerabilities. It supports both internal security operations and third-party vendor risk management through its recommendation system.

SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification FAQ

Common questions about SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

SecurityScorecard Cyber Risk Quantification is Translates cyber risks into financial terms to quantify organizational exposure developed by SecurityScorecard. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Supply Chain Security.

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