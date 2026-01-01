ASPIA KRI Module Logo

ASPIA KRI Module

Automated Key Risk Indicator (KRI) monitoring and management platform

GRC
Commercial
ASPIA KRI Module Description

ASPIA KRI Module is a Key Risk Indicator management platform designed for financial institutions to automate risk monitoring and compliance workflows. The system replaces manual spreadsheet-based processes with a centralized repository for tracking identified risks, associated KRIs, control weaknesses, and mitigation plans. The module provides configurable risk thresholds with color-coded levels (Green, Amber, Red) and sends automated email or in-app notifications when KRIs breach defined tolerance levels. It maintains a centralized repository that serves as a single source of truth for risk data across the organization. The platform includes dynamic, role-based dashboards for visualizing risk landscapes and generates audit-ready reports for management and regulatory bodies. It enforces structured, role-based workflows to ensure accountability throughout the KRI lifecycle, from data submission to final assessment. The system automatically maintains comprehensive, unchangeable audit trails of all KRI activities, data changes, and approval decisions. It is designed to support compliance with RBI guidelines and Basel norms for financial institutions. The module integrates into existing Governance, Risk, and Compliance (GRC) frameworks to provide early warning capabilities for potential risks. It aims to reduce manual data entry errors, provide real-time risk insights rather than retrospective data, and maintain consistent audit trails for regulatory scrutiny.

ASPIA KRI Module is Automated Key Risk Indicator (KRI) monitoring and management platform developed by ASPIA Infotech Pvt. Ltd.. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Alerting, Audit, Compliance.

