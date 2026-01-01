Allgress Exceptions Logo

Allgress Exceptions

Risk exception workflow management platform with automated tracking and approval

Allgress Exceptions is a risk exception management platform that provides workflow automation for the full exception lifecycle. The module offers a centralized repository for tracking and managing risk exceptions from identification through approval or denial. The platform enables organizations to create custom intake forms for exception requests, with each request uniquely identified and cataloged. Exception requests can be evaluated and elevated for approval, temporary acceptance, or denial through configurable workflows. Multiple findings can be associated with a single exception request to streamline the approval process. The system supports designation of approvers based on risk level and allows for sequenced approvals that vary by exception type. Organizations can customize expiration dates, escalations, and workflow notifications to ensure timely responses. Automated calculations rank exception requests based on overall risk level and organizational impact. Monitoring capabilities enable continuous tracking and re-evaluation of risk exceptions to assess ongoing relevance and impact. The platform includes reporting and dashboard functionality with various graph and chart options to provide visibility to management. Custom monitoring features support proactive risk management and oversight of the exception management program.

Allgress Exceptions is Risk exception workflow management platform with automated tracking and approval developed by Allgress. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Compliance, Dashboard.

