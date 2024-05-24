ISARR PoRA Description

ISARR PoRA (Point of Risk Assessment) is a risk intelligence platform designed for insurance brokers, underwriters, and reinsurers. The platform combines AI-driven analysis with human expertise to generate risk assessment reports for malicious, specialty, property and casualty, and other insurance lines. The system maintains a security event database containing over 1.4 million categorized events, processed by both human analysts and AI algorithms. PoRA generates location-specific risk reports that can be customized with client branding and delivered within minutes rather than days. The platform provides real-time risk monitoring with alerts, historical and current comparative trend analysis, and predictive risk analysis capabilities. Users can generate risk assessments for multiple locations across different countries simultaneously, with each report including tailored risk mitigation strategies. PoRA includes features such as BoydAI Assistant for automated analysis, data dashboards for visualization, and bespoke client risk portals. The system is designed to support insurance professionals throughout the policy lifecycle, from initial proposal through ongoing client management and policy renewal phases.