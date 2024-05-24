Scrut Monitor Cyber Risk Logo

Scrut Monitor Cyber Risk

by Scrut

Cyber risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks

GRC Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Security Audit
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Scrut Monitor Cyber Risk Description

Scrut Monitor Cyber Risk is a risk management platform designed to help organizations identify, assess, and mitigate IT and cyber risks. The platform provides a centralized risk register that can be built using prebuilt risk libraries or custom risks, with support for custom fields and formulas to adapt to specific organizational requirements. The platform offers risk monitoring capabilities across employees, infrastructure, vendors, and applications. It uses formula-based risk scoring to assess both inherent and residual risks, enabling organizations to prioritize risks based on their potential impact. Risk visualization is provided through detailed dashboards and risk heatmaps. For risk mitigation, the platform allows users to link controls to risks and mitigation tasks for continuous monitoring. Teams can collaborate on risk management through features like comments, tags, and recurring reminders. The platform supports the creation and management of custom risk mitigation plans with efficacy measurement capabilities. The solution integrates risk management with compliance activities, allowing organizations to align security and compliance efforts. It supports tracking risks over time and provides treatment plan selection capabilities. The platform is designed to help organizations maintain visibility into threats affecting critical business activities and prepare for audit requirements.

Scrut Monitor Cyber Risk FAQ

Common questions about Scrut Monitor Cyber Risk including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Scrut Monitor Cyber Risk is Cyber risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks developed by Scrut. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Security Audit.

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