OneTrust IT Risk Management Logo

OneTrust IT Risk Management

IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks

GRC
Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

OneTrust IT Risk Management Description

OneTrust IT Risk Management is a platform designed to identify, assess, and mitigate risks across IT and business ecosystems. The product enables organizations to discover information system vulnerabilities and cybersecurity risks across inventories of assets, processes, and vendors. The platform provides capabilities for mapping risk relationships to reflect how systems, data, and risk flow throughout an organization. It supports both qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methodologies, allowing organizations to mature from standard risk matrices to automated calculations for risk prioritization. The solution includes automated enterprise risk management activities such as assessments and control management to engage business stakeholders, collect information, evaluate impact, and execute remediation strategies. Organizations can monitor changes over time and track risk ownership across different business units. Visual risk analysis dashboards display Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) and identified risks, highlighting areas of potential exposure across critical assets, service providers, and processes. The platform offers pre-built templates and customization options for reporting on IT risk management program health. The product is part of OneTrust's broader Tech Risk & Compliance solution suite, which also includes compliance automation, third-party risk management, and data discovery capabilities.

OneTrust IT Risk Management FAQ

Common questions about OneTrust IT Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

OneTrust IT Risk Management is IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks developed by OneTrust, LLC. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Automation, Compliance.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

NordVPN Logo
NordVPN

VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
514
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
457
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
280
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
192
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
148
View All Categories →

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

7
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →