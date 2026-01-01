OneTrust IT Risk Management
IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks
OneTrust IT Risk Management
IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks
OneTrust IT Risk Management Description
OneTrust IT Risk Management is a platform designed to identify, assess, and mitigate risks across IT and business ecosystems. The product enables organizations to discover information system vulnerabilities and cybersecurity risks across inventories of assets, processes, and vendors. The platform provides capabilities for mapping risk relationships to reflect how systems, data, and risk flow throughout an organization. It supports both qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methodologies, allowing organizations to mature from standard risk matrices to automated calculations for risk prioritization. The solution includes automated enterprise risk management activities such as assessments and control management to engage business stakeholders, collect information, evaluate impact, and execute remediation strategies. Organizations can monitor changes over time and track risk ownership across different business units. Visual risk analysis dashboards display Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) and identified risks, highlighting areas of potential exposure across critical assets, service providers, and processes. The platform offers pre-built templates and customization options for reporting on IT risk management program health. The product is part of OneTrust's broader Tech Risk & Compliance solution suite, which also includes compliance automation, third-party risk management, and data discovery capabilities.
OneTrust IT Risk Management FAQ
Common questions about OneTrust IT Risk Management including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
OneTrust IT Risk Management is IT risk management platform for identifying, assessing, and mitigating IT risks developed by OneTrust, LLC. It is a GRC solution designed to help security teams with Asset Discovery, Automation, Compliance.
FEATURED
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features
VPN service providing encrypted internet connections and privacy protection
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get the latest cybersecurity updates in your inbox
TRENDING CATEGORIES
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership