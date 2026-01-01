OneTrust IT Risk Management Description

OneTrust IT Risk Management is a platform designed to identify, assess, and mitigate risks across IT and business ecosystems. The product enables organizations to discover information system vulnerabilities and cybersecurity risks across inventories of assets, processes, and vendors. The platform provides capabilities for mapping risk relationships to reflect how systems, data, and risk flow throughout an organization. It supports both qualitative and quantitative risk assessment methodologies, allowing organizations to mature from standard risk matrices to automated calculations for risk prioritization. The solution includes automated enterprise risk management activities such as assessments and control management to engage business stakeholders, collect information, evaluate impact, and execute remediation strategies. Organizations can monitor changes over time and track risk ownership across different business units. Visual risk analysis dashboards display Key Risk Indicators (KRIs) and identified risks, highlighting areas of potential exposure across critical assets, service providers, and processes. The platform offers pre-built templates and customization options for reporting on IT risk management program health. The product is part of OneTrust's broader Tech Risk & Compliance solution suite, which also includes compliance automation, third-party risk management, and data discovery capabilities.