Censinet Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study Description

The Healthcare Cybersecurity Benchmarking Study is a collaborative initiative co-led by Censinet, KLAS Research, the American Hospital Association (AHA), Health Information Sharing and Analysis Center (Health-ISAC), and the Healthcare and Public Health Sector Coordinating Council (HSCC). The study establishes objective cybersecurity peer benchmarks specifically for healthcare organizations. The platform provides enterprise self-assessments for HHS 405(d) Health Industry Cybersecurity Practices 2023 (HICP) and NIST Cybersecurity Framework (CSF) to evaluate coverage against industry recognized security practices. Participants receive aggregate peer group comparisons of organizational coverage for HICP and NIST, as well as cybersecurity program investment and performance metrics. The study supports multiple healthcare organization types including healthcare delivery organizations, health plans and payers, health information technology, pharmaceutical and laboratory, public health, medical devices and materials, mass fatality management services, and federal response and program offices. The platform delivers comprehensive enterprise assessments with detailed filtering of demographic and organizational attributes. It includes assessments for NIST CSF 2.0, Cybersecurity Performance Goals (CPGs), HICP 2023, and the NIST AI RMF. Organizations can compare key cost, productivity, and program ownership metrics against peer cohorts. Participants receive automated action plans to prioritize resources and close security gaps. The platform provides summary and final summary reports with aggregate findings across all participants, enabling organizations to understand gap-to-goal and generate targeted improvement plans.