Network Intelligence Advise Framework Description

The ADVISE Framework is a structured methodology for guiding organizations through their cybersecurity journey. The framework consists of six phases: Assess - Conducts evaluation of the organization's cybersecurity landscape across people, processes, and technology dimensions. Analyzes user behavior, organizational workflows, incident response plans, IT assets, network configurations, and software to identify vulnerabilities. Design - Develops a comprehensive security program with a three-year vision to enhance cybersecurity maturity. Incorporates AI integration for predictive analysis and real-time monitoring, training programs, and process enhancements. Visualize - Provides a comprehensive view of cybersecurity status including detailed asset inventory, vulnerability identification, and risk exposure assessment covering financial, reputational, and operational risks. Implement - Executes security strategies through technology deployment, process redesign, and intensive training sessions to keep the workforce informed. Sustain - Ensures continued effectiveness through detailed reporting, governance establishment, and maintenance of policies and controls for managing cyber risk. Evolve - Continuously adapts cybersecurity posture through regular strategy refinement, a three-year roadmap, proactive threat anticipation, and process enhancement. The framework serves multiple industries including financial services, technology and media, oil and power, airlines, e-commerce, retail, and healthcare.