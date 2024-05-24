Loading...
SecurityHQ Risk Management and Analytics Platform (SHQ Response Platform) is a risk management solution that enables organizations to create, track, and mitigate cybersecurity risks from a centralized location. The platform calculates security threat impact and risk likelihood through an exposure score methodology that combines attributes including source, impact, likelihood, and weakness. The platform provides a library of threat profiles with pre-configured mitigations and threat mapping. Users can document risks using a 3-click creation process and assign individual mitigation trackers to specific action owners across different teams. The system includes a risk register that displays alert severity levels and provides automatic notifications when new risks are opened. The platform incorporates a Cyber Assessment Framework (CAF) that evaluates organizational maturity across four objectives: managing security risk, protecting against cyber attacks, detecting cybersecurity events, and minimizing incident impact. Organizations receive a maturity score and rating based on this assessment. SecurityHQ's advisory team monitors infrastructure and opens risks when critical vulnerabilities are identified, providing threat intelligence and risk prioritization specific to the customer's environment. The platform includes reporting capabilities with daily and weekly statistical analysis and supports access via desktop and mobile applications.
