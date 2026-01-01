Cyber Aware Cyber Security SMB Toolkit
Cyber Aware Cyber Security SMB Toolkit Description
Cyber Aware Cyber Security SMB Toolkit is a risk assessment and management platform designed for small and medium-sized businesses. The toolkit provides a structured approach to identifying and addressing cybersecurity risks through a three-step process. The platform begins with a 60-question cyber security health check that evaluates an organization's current security posture across multiple domains. Results are visualized through a cyber risk dashboard that identifies at-risk areas and tracks progress over time. The toolkit then provides actionable guidance organized into 20 categories covering areas such as information security, network security, email security, device security, disaster recovery, incident response, and security awareness. For each category, the toolkit delivers ready-to-use resources including legal and policy document templates, operational checklists for implementing security controls, and a marketplace of pre-vetted vendors and service providers. The platform maps its recommendations to established frameworks including the Australian Signals Directorate's Top 8 and the NIST Cybersecurity Framework. The toolkit addresses authentication security, software security, internet security, website security, anti-virus protection, removable media policies, regulatory compliance, remote working security, and operational security procedures. Organizations can work through the toolkit systematically to implement security controls and reduce their overall cyber risk exposure.
Cyber Aware Cyber Security SMB Toolkit FAQ
