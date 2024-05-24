ConnectSecure Risk Assessment Description

ConnectSecure Risk Assessment is a platform designed for Managed Service Providers (MSPs) to conduct comprehensive IT risk assessments of client environments. The tool identifies and evaluates vulnerabilities across hardware, software, networks, and user behavior. The platform generates an Assessment Report that includes asset identification, vulnerability discovery, Active Directory summaries with user details and access levels, and a company risk score presented in both numeric and letter grade formats. It identifies end-of-life and out-of-support systems to help mitigate potential risks. The tool performs vulnerability assessments with severity and EPSS scores, endpoint security evaluations across devices, and compliance report cards to ensure clients meet industry regulations. It also includes operating system assessments to evaluate system integrity and security compliance. The platform supports both agent-based and external scanning capabilities, includes PII detection, and offers firewall integration. It provides regular vulnerability scans to support patching strategies and identify new security weaknesses. The tool is designed specifically for service providers to use across multiple client environments with multi-tenant capabilities.