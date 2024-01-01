libimobiledevice Logo

A cross-platform software library that implements high-level interfaces for device services on iOS devices, featuring an object-oriented architecture, service abstraction layer, and various command-line utilities for device services. It allows access to the filesystem, documents, device information, settings modification, backup and restore functionalities, app management, and more without the need for jailbreaking.

