Endpoint Security

AI-driven EDR for threat detection, response, and investigation on endpoints

CrowdStrike Endpoint Security Logo
CrowdStrike Endpoint Security

AI-powered endpoint protection, detection, and response platform

Endpoint Security
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint Logo
Microsoft Defender for Endpoint

Multiplatform endpoint security with detection and response capabilities

Endpoint Security
Do Not Disturb Logo
Do Not Disturb

Do Not Disturb is a free open-source macOS security tool that detects unauthorized physical access to laptops.

Endpoint Security
Free
Tracee eBPF Runtime Security Logo
Tracee eBPF Runtime Security

Cutting-edge technology for developing security applications within the Linux kernel.

Endpoint Security
Free
Broadcom Carbon Black Logo
Broadcom Carbon Black

Endpoint security platform providing threat detection, prevention, and response

Endpoint Security
Cyber Crucible Cyber Crucible Logo
Cyber Crucible Cyber Crucible

Autonomous EDR preventing data theft, ransomware & identity theft attacks

Endpoint Security
IBM QRadar EDR Logo
IBM QRadar EDR

AI-powered EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and automated response

Endpoint Security
Nucleon Nucleon EDR Logo
Nucleon Nucleon EDR

EDR solution with Zero Trust architecture and AI-based malware detection

Endpoint Security
AhnLab EDR Logo
AhnLab EDR

EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping

Endpoint Security
HarfangLab EDR Logo
HarfangLab EDR

EDR platform for workstation and server protection with EPP capabilities

Endpoint Security
Huawei HiSec Endpoint Logo
Huawei HiSec Endpoint

EDR solution with ransomware recovery, threat detection, and access control

Endpoint Security
Somansa Privacy-i EDR Logo
Somansa Privacy-i EDR

Next-gen antivirus & EDR with pattern/behavior detection engines

Endpoint Security
Bitdefender GravityZone EDR Logo
Bitdefender GravityZone EDR

EDR platform with automated cross-endpoint correlation and prevention-first approach

Endpoint Security
Comodo EDR Security Logo
Comodo EDR Security

EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities

Endpoint Security
WatchGuard Endpoint Security Logo
WatchGuard Endpoint Security

AI-powered endpoint protection with integrated EPP and EDR capabilities

Endpoint Security
Xcitium Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Logo
Xcitium Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

EDR solution for endpoint threat detection and response capabilities

Endpoint Security
Cybereason EDR Logo
Cybereason EDR

EDR platform detecting and remediating endpoint threats with ML-based analysis

Endpoint Security
Darktrace Endpoint Logo
Darktrace Endpoint

AI-based endpoint security with behavioral analysis and autonomous response

Endpoint Security
Todyl Endpoint Security Logo
Todyl Endpoint Security

EDR and NGAV solution for endpoint threat detection, prevention, and response

Endpoint Security
ITrust Managed Endpoint Detection & Response Logo
ITrust Managed Endpoint Detection & Response

Managed EDR service providing 24/7 threat detection & remediation for endpoints

Endpoint Security
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security Logo
Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security

AI-driven endpoint security with prevention, detection, and response capabilities

Endpoint Security
Lookout Mobile EDR Logo
Lookout Mobile EDR

Mobile EDR for iOS and Android devices with threat detection and response

Endpoint Security
TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS Logo
TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS

EDR solution with automated threat detection, remediation, and integrated NGAV

Endpoint Security
GoSecure Titan® Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR) Logo
GoSecure Titan® Endpoint Detection & Response (EDR)

EDR solution with in-memory detection and machine learning capabilities

Endpoint Security
BluSapphire OneAgent™ Logo
BluSapphire OneAgent™

Prevention-first EDR stopping zero-day attacks, ransomware, and fileless malware

Endpoint Security
HarfangLab Cybersecurity Solutions Logo
HarfangLab Cybersecurity Solutions

EDR platform with EPP capabilities for endpoint threat detection and response

Endpoint Security
HarfangLab Ransomware Detection Engine Ransomguard Logo
HarfangLab Ransomware Detection Engine Ransomguard

Behavioral ransomware detection engine with automated blocking capabilities

Endpoint Security
Elite Blue Team Managed EDR Logo
Elite Blue Team Managed EDR

Managed EDR service with behavioral analytics and SIEM telemetry

Endpoint Security
LMNTRIX Endpoint Security Logo
LMNTRIX Endpoint Security

AI-driven endpoint security combining NGAV and EDR capabilities via XDR

Endpoint Security
SilverSky Managed Endpoint Detection and Response Logo
SilverSky Managed Endpoint Detection and Response

Managed EDR service with 24x7 SOC monitoring using Cynet platform

Endpoint Security
Huntress Managed EDR Logo
Huntress Managed EDR

Managed EDR with 24/7 SOC for Windows, macOS, and Linux endpoints

Endpoint Security
Cyble Titan Logo
Cyble Titan

AI-native endpoint security platform with threat intel integration and EDR

Endpoint Security
Cyble Titan Endpoint Security Solution Logo
Cyble Titan Endpoint Security Solution

AI-driven endpoint security platform with EDR, NGAV, and autonomous response

Endpoint Security
Viettel VCS-aJiant Logo
Viettel VCS-aJiant

EDR+EPP solution for endpoint protection, threat detection, and response

Endpoint Security
Guardz Endpoint Security Logo
Guardz Endpoint Security

Endpoint security platform with managed AV, EDR, and 24/7 MDR capabilities

Endpoint Security
Company Name Product Name Logo
Company Name Product Name

Unified XDR platform combining EDR, NGAV, deception, and network analytics

Endpoint Security
Zip Endpoint Security Logo
Zip Endpoint Security

Automated CrowdStrike EDR deployment & mgmt platform for macOS & Windows devices

Endpoint Security
Exein Runtime Logo
Exein Runtime

Runtime security agent for IoT devices with AI-based threat detection

Endpoint Security
SonicWall Capture Client Logo
SonicWall Capture Client

Unified endpoint security platform with EDR, next-gen AV, and threat hunting

Endpoint Security
ThreatDown Endpoint Detection & Response Logo
ThreatDown Endpoint Detection & Response

EDR solution for workstations and servers with attack detection capabilities

Endpoint Security
CrowdStrike Logo
CrowdStrike

Endpoint detection and response platform for threat protection

Endpoint Security
Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™ Logo
Cyber adAPT Proactive Remediation™

Behavior-based detection with proactive remediation capabilities for endpoints

Endpoint Security
CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint Logo
CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint

AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management

Endpoint Security
Digital Hands Advanced Endpoint Security Logo
Digital Hands Advanced Endpoint Security

24/7 managed EDR service with threat detection, response, and remediation

Endpoint Security
DriveLock HYPERSECURE IT Logo
DriveLock HYPERSECURE IT

Endpoint detection and response solution within HYPERSECURE IT platform

Endpoint Security
FireEye Endpoint Security APIs Logo
FireEye Endpoint Security APIs

APIs for FireEye endpoint security management and monitoring operations

Endpoint Security
FireEye Endpoint Security API Logo
FireEye Endpoint Security API

API for automating endpoint security actions and SIEM integrations

Endpoint Security
PDI Endpoint Detection and Response Logo
PDI Endpoint Detection and Response

Managed EDR service with 24x7 monitoring and threat response capabilities

Endpoint Security
Itarian Xcitium Endpoint Security Logo
Itarian Xcitium Endpoint Security

Endpoint security platform with auto-containment and zero trust technology

Endpoint Security
Kaseya EDR Logo
Kaseya EDR

Cloud-based EDR solution for threat detection and response across endpoints

Endpoint Security
LimaCharlie Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR) Logo
LimaCharlie Endpoint Detection and Response (EDR)

Cloud-based EDR platform with real-time telemetry streaming and response

Endpoint Security
LimaCharlie EDR Logo
LimaCharlie EDR

EDR platform enabling remote command execution on endpoints via web or CLI

Endpoint Security
LimaCharlie Isolate Logo
LimaCharlie Isolate

Network isolation for endpoints while maintaining command and control access

Endpoint Security
Nexigen Endpoint Security Logo
Nexigen Endpoint Security

Managed EDR solution with 24/7 SOC, AI-driven threat detection, and Zero Trust

Endpoint Security
Tarlogic EDR Logo
Tarlogic EDR

EDR software that monitors system activity and detects threats via behavior

Endpoint Security
TeamT5 ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware Logo
TeamT5 ThreatSonar Anti-Ransomware

EDR platform for APT threat hunting and ransomware prevention with MDR

Endpoint Security
OpenText Core EDR Logo
OpenText Core EDR

EDR platform with integrated SIEM and SOAR for unified threat detection

Endpoint Security
ThreatLocker Detect Logo
ThreatLocker Detect

Policy-based EDR solution monitoring endpoints for IoCs with automated responses

Endpoint Security
Cyber Triage EDR Logo
Cyber Triage EDR

EDR investigation platform that ingests and analyzes endpoint data

Endpoint Security
Privafy AppEdge Logo
Privafy AppEdge

Endpoint security agent with ZTNA, EDR, and secure remote access capabilities

Endpoint Security
Blaze Managed Endpoint Detection and Response Logo
Blaze Managed Endpoint Detection and Response

Managed EDR service with 24x7 monitoring, threat hunting, and response

Endpoint Security
Cresco Managed EDR Logo
Cresco Managed EDR

Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring and SOC analyst support

Endpoint Security
Cyberseer Darktrace Endpoint Logo
Cyberseer Darktrace Endpoint

AI-powered EDR solution for behavioral threat detection across endpoints

Endpoint Security
DigitalXRAID Endpoint Detection and Response Logo
DigitalXRAID Endpoint Detection and Response

Managed EDR service with continuous monitoring and threat response

Endpoint Security
SentinelOne Logo
SentinelOne

AI-driven endpoint protection platform for threat detection and response

Endpoint Security
Detect Logo
Detect

Ransomware-specific detection tool for rapid identification of extortion attacks

Endpoint Security
Matisoft EDR Logo
Matisoft EDR

AI-powered EDR detecting zero-day threats & APTs via behavioral analysis

Endpoint Security
Matisoft Automatic EDR Logo
Matisoft Automatic EDR

AI-powered EDR for fileless malware detection and automated threat analysis

Endpoint Security
Arc4dia Snow Sensor Logo
Arc4dia Snow Sensor

Cross-platform EDR sensor for endpoint threat detection and telemetry.

Endpoint Security
Asgard EDR Logo
Asgard EDR

Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring, response, and ransomware warranty.

Endpoint Security
Atomicorp Server & Hybrid Protection Logo
Atomicorp Server & Hybrid Protection

Single-agent server security with FIM, EDR, compliance & WAF for hybrid envs.

Endpoint Security
BLOKWORX MAED + EDR Logo
BLOKWORX MAED + EDR

Fully managed EPP+EDR service with deep learning prevention and 24/7 SOC.

Endpoint Security
CYFOR Secure Managed Endpoint Protection Logo
CYFOR Secure Managed Endpoint Protection

Managed EPP, EDR, and patch management service for business endpoints.

Endpoint Security
AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security Logo
AI EdgeLabs Host Platform Security

eBPF-based, AI-driven EDR for edge, containers, and critical infra.

Endpoint Security
Genian EDR Logo
Genian EDR

On-premises/hybrid EDR with local threat detection, response, and NAC integration.

Endpoint Security
Genian Insights E Logo
Genian Insights E

Unified endpoint control plane combining EDR, EPP, and XDR with NAC/ZTNA enforcement.

Endpoint Security
HarfangLab Guard feat. IKARUS Logo
HarfangLab Guard feat. IKARUS

European EPP+EDR+ASM platform with IKARUS malware engine in a single agent.

Endpoint Security
Innovaro Managed EDR Logo
Innovaro Managed EDR

Managed EDR service with 24/7 monitoring, forensics & threat hunting.

Endpoint Security
Invary Runtime Integrity Solution Logo
Invary Runtime Integrity Solution

Kernel-level runtime integrity verification using NSA-licensed technology.

Endpoint Security
Invary Runtime Integrity Logo
Invary Runtime Integrity

Continuously verifies OS kernel runtime integrity using NSA-licensed technology.

Endpoint Security
Bitdefender GravityZone Logo
Bitdefender GravityZone

Enterprise endpoint security platform with EDR, XDR, and risk analytics.

Endpoint Security
Joe Sandbox Detect Logo
Joe Sandbox Detect

Endpoint utility for EDR/XDR alert validation and user phishing reporting.

Endpoint Security
MegaplanIT EDR Logo
MegaplanIT EDR

Managed EDR service with 24/7 SOC, threat hunting & endpoint protection.

Endpoint Security
Prelude Runtime Memory Protection Logo
Prelude Runtime Memory Protection

User-mode Windows agent detecting in-memory & out-of-context code execution.

Endpoint Security
Prelude Security RMP Logo
Prelude Security RMP

Endpoint agent detecting in-memory malicious code execution on Windows.

Endpoint Security
RSA NetWitness Endpoint Logo
RSA NetWitness Endpoint

EDR solution using behavioral monitoring & ML to detect endpoint threats.

Endpoint Security
SafeAeon EDR-as-a-Service Logo
SafeAeon EDR-as-a-Service

Managed 24/7 EDR service with threat hunting and incident response experts.

Endpoint Security
SOClogix EDR Service Logo
SOClogix EDR Service

Managed EDR service with real-time monitoring, threat detection & response.

Endpoint Security
autoruns Logo
autoruns

A comprehensive utility that shows what programs are configured to run during system bootup or login, and when you start various built-in Windows applications.

Endpoint Security
Free
Cloud Academy Logo
Cloud Academy

Comprehensive endpoint protection platform providing unified visibility and security for cloud workloads, endpoints, and containers.

Endpoint Security
Free
Knockknock Logo
Knockknock

A free, open-source tool that uncovers persistently installed software on macOS, helping to generically reveal malware.

Endpoint Security
Free
Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR Logo
Emsisoft Enterprise Security + EDR

Enterprise endpoint security with EDR, anti-ransomware, and behavior blocking

Endpoint Security
OpenEDR Logo
OpenEDR

OpenEDR is an open-source platform enhancing cybersecurity through real-time detection and analysis of cyber threats.

Endpoint Security
Free
YARA-Endpoint Logo
YARA-Endpoint

YARA-Endpoint is a client-server architecture tool that can be used for endpoint protection and incident response.

Endpoint Security
Free
MIDAS Logo
MIDAS

MIDAS (Mac Intrusion Detection Analysis System) - archived and no longer supported.

Endpoint Security
Free
ProcFilter Logo
ProcFilter

ProcFilter is a process filtering system for Windows with built-in YARA integration, designed for malware analysts to create YARA signatures for Windows environments.

Endpoint Security
Free
Doorman Logo
Doorman

Doorman is an osquery fleet manager that allows administrators to remotely manage the osquery configurations retrieved by nodes.

Endpoint Security
Free
MDE-AuditCheck Logo
MDE-AuditCheck

A script that validates Group Policy Object audit settings required for proper Microsoft Defender for Endpoint functionality.

Endpoint Security
Free
WMI Monitor Logo
WMI Monitor

Monitor WMI consumers and processes for potential malicious activity

Endpoint Security
Free
usbdeath Logo
usbdeath

A bash-based anti-forensic script that monitors USB ports and triggers system shutdown when unauthorized devices are detected.

Endpoint Security
Free
Zeek Agent Logo
Zeek Agent

An endpoint monitoring tool for Linux and macOS that reports file, socket, and process events to Zeek.

Endpoint Security
Free
Zentral Logo
Zentral

An Event Hub to gather, process, and monitor system events and link them to an inventory.

Endpoint Security
Free
chkrootkit Logo
chkrootkit

A tool to locally check for signs of a rootkit with various checks and tests.

Endpoint Security
Free
Rootkit Hunter Logo
Rootkit Hunter

A Unix-based tool that scans for rootkits and other malware on a system, providing a detailed report of the scan results.

Endpoint Security
Free
Osquery Logo
Osquery

Open-source tool for monitoring macOS hosts with detailed system activity insights.

Endpoint Security
Free

