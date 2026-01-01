ITrust Managed Endpoint Detection & Response
ITrust Managed Endpoint Detection & Response
ITrust Managed Endpoint Detection & Response Description
ITrust Managed Endpoint Detection & Response is a managed security service that provides continuous monitoring and threat detection for endpoint devices. The service operates as a complement to traditional antivirus solutions, offering enhanced visibility and response capabilities for workstations and servers. The solution is delivered as a fully managed service with 24/7 monitoring by ITrust's security operations center. Deployment can be completed in half a day, and the platform provides a unified view of the IT environment for threat detection and response activities. The service includes both automated and manual remediation options based on customer preferences. When threats are detected, the system can isolate potentially infected workstations or servers while analysts qualify and investigate alerts. Security analysts provide action plans to ensure business continuity and threat eradication. The platform features customizable detection rules and is built on an open API architecture with access to playbooks on demand. It supports multi-tenant environments and can be interconnected with existing security operations centers. ITrust holds PASSI certification from the French government and ISO 9001 certification for its monitoring procedures. The solution is positioned as a European offering not subject to US Patriot Act or Cloud Act regulations, emphasizing data sovereignty for European customers.
