Lookout Mobile EDR Description

Lookout Mobile EDR is an endpoint detection and response solution designed specifically for mobile devices running iOS and Android operating systems. The platform continuously monitors mobile device activity to detect, investigate, and respond to security threats in real time. The solution monitors for suspicious activities including credential theft attempts, risky app behavior, device compromise, and abnormal communication patterns. When threats are detected, the system collects data such as app behavior, device status, network activity, and system logs to assist security teams in incident investigation. Response capabilities include restricting access for compromised devices, blocking malicious apps, disabling risky network connections, and alerting security teams. The platform maintains detailed forensic records of mobile device activity including app behavior and URL activity. Lookout Mobile EDR analyzes over 100,000 apps per day and leverages a mobile security dataset to identify malware, risky behavior, and phishing attempts. The solution provides visibility across managed, unmanaged, and BYOD devices without requiring invasive access to user privacy. The platform integrates with SIEM, SOAR, and XDR solutions through Mobile Intelligence APIs to provide mobile risk information, device and user audits, and threat event data. It supports custom policy-based protections for compliance-related data and offers detection of indicators of compromise for proactive threat tracking.