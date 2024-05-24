DriveLock HYPERSECURE IT Description

DriveLock HYPERSECURE IT is an endpoint detection and response solution that operates as part of the HYPERSECURE Platform. The product is designed to provide security capabilities for IT environments through endpoint monitoring and protection. The solution is offered as part of a broader platform approach to IT security, with the EDR component being one element of the HYPERSECURE IT suite. The product is available for testing through a free trial option, allowing organizations to evaluate the platform before commitment. The URL indicates this is specifically the endpoint detection and response component of DriveLock's security offerings, though the page content itself is limited and primarily consists of a 404 error page with promotional messaging about the HYPERSECURE Platform. The product appears to be positioned for organizations seeking endpoint security capabilities within an integrated security platform framework.