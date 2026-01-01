Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security Description

Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security is an endpoint protection solution that provides AI-driven prevention, detection, and response capabilities to address endpoint threats. The product is part of Arctic Wolf's broader security operations platform and is designed to stop endpoint threats before they disrupt business operations. The solution operates within the Aurora Platform, which collects, enriches, and analyzes security data at scale. It leverages Alpha AI technology to apply artificial intelligence expertise to endpoint security operations. The product is delivered through Arctic Wolf's Concierge Delivery Model, which provides tailored security expertise and guided risk mitigation with 24x7 support from security teams. Arctic Wolf Aurora Endpoint Security integrates with the company's Managed Detection and Response (MDR) service to provide comprehensive threat detection and response capabilities. The solution is positioned as part of Arctic Wolf's strategy to reduce attack severity by stopping threats at the endpoint level. The product is backed by Arctic Wolf's Security Operations Warranty, which provides up to $3M in financial assistance for cybersecurity incidents. It is designed for organizations seeking endpoint protection that combines automated AI-driven capabilities with human security expertise and continuous monitoring.