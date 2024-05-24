Company Name Product Name Logo

Company Name Product Name

Unified XDR platform combining EDR, NGAV, deception, and network analytics

Endpoint Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0
CybersecRadarsCybersecRadars

Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.

Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.

Competitor Tracking·Funding Intelligence·Hiring Signals·Real-time Alerts
Learn More

Company Name Product Name Description

Cynet 360 is an autonomous breach protection platform that consolidates multiple security technologies into a single solution. The platform combines endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), network analytics, deception technology, and user behavior analytics. The solution provides automated threat detection and response capabilities across endpoints, networks, and user activities. It includes memory protection, behavioral analysis, and machine learning-based detection mechanisms to identify and respond to threats. Cynet 360 operates as an extended detection and response (XDR) platform, correlating security events across multiple layers of the IT environment. The platform includes built-in remediation capabilities that can automatically respond to detected threats without requiring manual intervention. The solution is designed to address the needs of organizations seeking consolidated security operations with reduced complexity. It provides visibility across the attack surface and includes threat hunting capabilities for proactive security investigations. Cynet 360 can be deployed as a standalone security platform or integrated into existing security infrastructures. The platform includes a management console for centralized monitoring and control of security operations across the organization.

Company Name Product Name FAQ

Common questions about Company Name Product Name including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

Company Name Product Name is Unified XDR platform combining EDR, NGAV, deception, and network analytics developed by Cynet. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with XDR, EDR, Endpoint Security.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Wiz Cloud Logo
Wiz Cloud

Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

5
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
543
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
472
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
426
Penetration Testing Services
Professional penetration testing and ethical hacking services for web applications, networks, and infrastructure security assessments.
310
Managed Security Service Providers
Managed Security Service Providers (MSSP) companies providing 24/7 security monitoring, threat detection, and managed cybersecurity services for organizations.
304
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox