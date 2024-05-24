Company Name Product Name
Unified XDR platform combining EDR, NGAV, deception, and network analytics
Company Name Product Name
Unified XDR platform combining EDR, NGAV, deception, and network analytics
Go Beyond the Directory. Track the Entire Market.
Monitor competitor funding, hiring signals, product launches, and market movements across the whole industry.
Company Name Product Name Description
Cynet 360 is an autonomous breach protection platform that consolidates multiple security technologies into a single solution. The platform combines endpoint detection and response (EDR), next-generation antivirus (NGAV), network analytics, deception technology, and user behavior analytics. The solution provides automated threat detection and response capabilities across endpoints, networks, and user activities. It includes memory protection, behavioral analysis, and machine learning-based detection mechanisms to identify and respond to threats. Cynet 360 operates as an extended detection and response (XDR) platform, correlating security events across multiple layers of the IT environment. The platform includes built-in remediation capabilities that can automatically respond to detected threats without requiring manual intervention. The solution is designed to address the needs of organizations seeking consolidated security operations with reduced complexity. It provides visibility across the attack surface and includes threat hunting capabilities for proactive security investigations. Cynet 360 can be deployed as a standalone security platform or integrated into existing security infrastructures. The platform includes a management console for centralized monitoring and control of security operations across the organization.
Company Name Product Name FAQ
Common questions about Company Name Product Name including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.
Company Name Product Name is Unified XDR platform combining EDR, NGAV, deception, and network analytics developed by Cynet. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with XDR, EDR, Endpoint Security.
FEATURED
Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.
Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers
Agentless cloud security platform for risk detection & prevention
Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs
POPULAR
Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform
Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure
A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.
AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance
Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership
TRENDING CATEGORIES
Stay Updated with Mandos Brief
Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox