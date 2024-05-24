Digital Hands Advanced Endpoint Security Description

Digital Hands Advanced Endpoint Security is a managed endpoint detection and response service that provides 24/7 monitoring and threat management. The service is powered by the CyGuard Maestro platform, which uses automation and threat intelligence to detect and respond to threats. The service offers behavioral analysis of endpoint activity and implements detection policies based on frameworks like MITRE ATT&CK. It includes custom use case development tailored to specific environments and continuous tuning of detection rules to adapt to emerging threats. The platform provides automated response actions at machine speed to address identified threats. Digital Hands operates a 24/7 Security Operations Center that monitors endpoints and handles alert triage, focusing on high-fidelity alerts to reduce false positives. The service includes baseline tuning during implementation to minimize alert fatigue and ensure relevant threat detection. The offering supports a composable security model where organizations can bring their existing EDR technologies or use recommended solutions. It integrates with multiple EDR platforms including SentinelOne, CrowdStrike, Cisco, Microsoft, VMware, Sophos, and Check Point. The service provides visibility through a portal that displays activity logs and threat context. Implementation includes environment setup, log collection from endpoints, policy implementation, baseline tuning, custom use case development, and ongoing continuous tuning of detection capabilities.