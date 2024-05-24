ThreatDown Endpoint Detection & Response Description

ThreatDown Endpoint Detection & Response is an endpoint security solution designed to protect workstations and servers from attacks. The product provides detection and response capabilities for endpoints in business environments. The solution offers centralized management through a single console, allowing administrators to monitor and manage endpoint security across their infrastructure. It includes ransomware rollback functionality that enables recovery from ransomware attacks. The product provides attack visibility and telemetry capabilities to help security teams understand threats targeting their endpoints. It includes phishing detection capabilities that were tested at 100% detection rates in real-world assessments. ThreatDown EDR is available for both direct business customers and managed service providers. The solution can be deployed as part of a broader endpoint protection strategy and integrates with ThreatDown's MDR service for organizations requiring 24x7 security monitoring. The product has received multiple industry certifications and awards, including recognition from MRG Effitas, AV Lab Cybersecurity Foundation, Gartner Peer Insights, and G2. It has maintained consistent certification across multiple quarters of testing.