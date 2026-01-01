TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS Description

TEHTRIS EDR OPTIMUS is an endpoint detection and response solution that monitors and protects endpoints continuously. The solution detects and neutralizes known and unknown threats in real time through automated analysis and remediation capabilities. The product includes an integrated Next Generation Antivirus (NGAV) that uses neural networks and deep learning to detect malware beyond traditional signature-based detection. An optional signature database provides EPP functionality with anti-phishing and device control modules. EDR OPTIMUS provides a centralized dashboard for monitoring all endpoints with visibility into attack history and scope. The solution connects to threat intelligence feeds, sandboxes, and the CYBERIA artificial intelligence engine to support analyst investigations and decision-making. The product includes an integrated SOAR component that enables users to create custom playbooks using no-code automation to orchestrate cybersecurity solutions and automate response workflows. Mass actions can be executed across endpoints, and custom scripts can be run remotely for investigations and remediation. EDR OPTIMUS can be deployed in SaaS, on-premise, or hybrid configurations in under 24 hours. The agent uses 1-3% CPU, 90 MB RAM, and 50 MB disk space. The solution is compatible with Windows, Mac, and Linux operating systems and supports customizable automation levels, configurable filters, and adjustable security alert thresholds.