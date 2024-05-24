Broadcom Carbon Black
Endpoint security platform providing threat detection, prevention, and response
Carbon Black is an endpoint security solution that provides visibility and protection across endpoints, networks, and workloads. The platform offers threat prevention capabilities with customizable controls and threat detection and response functionality. The solution collects high-fidelity data from monitored systems to provide context for security events and incidents. It includes capabilities for detecting and responding to threats, with features designed to contain impact and prevent repeated attacks. Carbon Black operates as a cloud-managed platform with agent-based deployment on endpoints and workloads. The system provides visibility into activities occurring on laptops and other devices, enabling security teams to investigate and respond to incidents. The platform supports both threat prevention and threat detection and response use cases. Organizations can customize security policies and controls to adapt to evolving threats. The solution aims to reduce time spent on security incidents through automated detection and response capabilities. Carbon Black is available through Broadcom partners and supports deployment across endpoint and workload environments. The platform includes cloud workload protection capabilities for securing cloud-based infrastructure.
