AhnLab EDR Description

AhnLab EDR is an endpoint detection and response solution that monitors endpoint systems for threat detection and response. The product uses a proprietary EDR engine to detect threats and visualize attack chains through graphical representations including diagrams and timelines. The solution performs behavioral analytics across endpoint vectors and maps detected behaviors to the MITRE ATT&CK Framework. It provides information on threat types, severities, attack paths, and behavioral correlations. Users can view detection details through the AhnLab EDR Analyzer console, which serves as the centralized management interface. The product supports user-defined behavior rule sets, allowing administrators to deploy static and dynamic rules for threat detection and automated response. Response capabilities include artifact and file aggregation, network quarantine, rollback, and process termination. AhnLab EDR integrates with other AhnLab security products to extend its detection and response capabilities. The dashboard provides visibility into recently detected threats, response processes, graphical statistics, and threat trends across endpoint systems. The solution can be complemented with managed detection and response (MDR) services that provide expert-led threat investigation and response. AhnLab EDR achieved 100% protection in MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation Round 7 and received AAA rating from SE Labs Advanced Security Test.