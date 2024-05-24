AhnLab EDR Logo

AhnLab EDR

EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping

Endpoint Security Commercial
Visit website
Claim and verify your listing
0

AhnLab EDR Description

AhnLab EDR is an endpoint detection and response solution that monitors endpoint systems for threat detection and response. The product uses a proprietary EDR engine to detect threats and visualize attack chains through graphical representations including diagrams and timelines. The solution performs behavioral analytics across endpoint vectors and maps detected behaviors to the MITRE ATT&CK Framework. It provides information on threat types, severities, attack paths, and behavioral correlations. Users can view detection details through the AhnLab EDR Analyzer console, which serves as the centralized management interface. The product supports user-defined behavior rule sets, allowing administrators to deploy static and dynamic rules for threat detection and automated response. Response capabilities include artifact and file aggregation, network quarantine, rollback, and process termination. AhnLab EDR integrates with other AhnLab security products to extend its detection and response capabilities. The dashboard provides visibility into recently detected threats, response processes, graphical statistics, and threat trends across endpoint systems. The solution can be complemented with managed detection and response (MDR) services that provide expert-led threat investigation and response. AhnLab EDR achieved 100% protection in MITRE ATT&CK Evaluation Round 7 and received AAA rating from SE Labs Advanced Security Test.

AhnLab EDR FAQ

Common questions about AhnLab EDR including features, pricing, alternatives, and user reviews.

AhnLab EDR is EDR solution with behavioral analytics and MITRE ATT&CK mapping developed by AhnLab. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Automation, Behavioral Analysis, EDR.

Have more questions? Browse our categories or search for specific tools.

FEATURED

Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation Logo
Heeler Application Security Auto-Remediation

Fix-first AppSec powered by agentic remediation, covering SCA, SAST & secrets.

Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools Logo
Hudson Rock Cybercrime Intelligence Tools

Cybercrime intelligence tools for searching compromised credentials from infostealers

Proton Pass Logo
Proton Pass

Password manager with end-to-end encryption and identity protection features

Mandos Fractional CISO Logo
Mandos Fractional CISO

Fractional CISO services for B2B companies to build security programs

POPULAR

RoboShadow Logo
RoboShadow

Automated vulnerability assessment and remediation platform

13
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence Logo
OSINTLeak Real-time OSINT Leak Intelligence

Real-time OSINT monitoring for leaked credentials, data, and infrastructure

8
Cybersec Feeds Logo
Cybersec Feeds

A threat intelligence aggregation service that consolidates and summarizes security updates from multiple sources to provide comprehensive cybersecurity situational awareness.

6
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform Logo
TestSavant AI Security Assurance Platform

AI security assurance platform for red-teaming, guardrails & compliance

5
Mandos Brief Logo
Mandos Brief

Weekly cybersecurity newsletter covering security incidents, AI, and leadership

5
View Popular Tools →

TRENDING CATEGORIES

Digital Forensics and Incident Response
Digital Forensics and Incident Response (DFIR) tools for digital forensic analysis, evidence collection, malware analysis, and cyber incident investigation.
516
Offensive Security
Offensive security tools for penetration testing, red team exercises, exploit development, and ethical hacking activities.
458
Threat Intelligence Platforms
TIP for collecting, analyzing, and sharing cyber threat data, indicators of compromise (IOCs), and threat feeds.
310
Honeypots & Deception
Honeypots and cyber deception solution that simulate vulnerable systems to detect, divert, and analyze attacker activities in real time.
194
Security Information and Event Management
SIEM platforms for centralized security log management, correlation, alerting, and compliance reporting.
188
View All Categories →

Stay Updated with Mandos Brief

Get strategic cybersecurity insights in your inbox