PDI Endpoint Detection and Response Description

PDI Endpoint Detection and Response is a managed security service that provides continuous monitoring and management of endpoint devices across networks. The service operates through a 24x7x365 security operations center (SOC) that monitors fixed and mobile endpoints in real-time. The solution offers cross-platform visibility into applications, running processes, and encrypted traffic analysis. It maintains comprehensive logs with over 400 days of retention for threat investigation and forensic analysis. The service includes automated threat hunting capabilities that activate upon detection of potential security events. PDI EDR utilizes machine learning technology for automated threat detection and response, with algorithms that adapt through continuous learning. The platform provides multiple remediation techniques to contain threats based on incident type. Organizations can deploy the service across 100% of endpoints within 24 hours. The service integrates with multiple EDR technology platforms and can work with existing customer tools. PDI provides assistance with selecting, deploying, and managing EDR solutions. The offering includes predictable monthly pricing and flexible payment options. The service is designed to function as an extension of internal security teams, providing expertise in visibility, threat intelligence, and mitigation techniques.