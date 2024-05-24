CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
SonicWall Capture Client

by SonicWall

Unified endpoint security platform with EDR, next-gen AV, and threat hunting

Endpoint Security Commercial
On-Premises|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Content FilteringRansomware PreventionMulti Tenancy
SonicWall Capture Client Description

SonicWall Capture Client is an endpoint security platform that combines multiple endpoint detection and response capabilities. The solution provides behavior-based malware protection, ransomware defense, and protection against memory exploits and unknown threats. The platform includes next-generation antivirus powered by SentinelOne technology, with autonomous EDR capabilities. It offers application vulnerability intelligence to identify vulnerable applications, their severity levels, and root causes. Capture Client integrates with Capture Security Center to provide centralized management across network and endpoint security operations. The management console offers attack visualization, one-click rollback and remediation for Windows systems, network control, and remote shell troubleshooting capabilities. The solution includes content filtering, device control, and firewall enforcement features. It provides threat hunting capabilities with deep visibility into endpoint activities. The platform supports Windows servers and offers exclusions for known good applications. For managed service providers, a Global Dashboard enables multi-tenant management with visibility into infection counts, vulnerabilities, Capture Client versions, content filtering blocks, and device online status across tenants. Two packages are available: Advanced and Premier. The Premier package adds features including one-click rollback, Capture ATP integration for automated suspicious file testing, device control, network control, remote shell access, and advanced threat hunting capabilities.

SonicWall Capture Client is Unified endpoint security platform with EDR, next-gen AV, and threat hunting developed by SonicWall. It is a Endpoint Security solution designed to help security teams with Content Filtering, Ransomware Prevention, Multi Tenancy.

