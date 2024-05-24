Nucleon Nucleon EDR
EDR solution with Zero Trust architecture and AI-based malware detection
Nucleon Nucleon EDR Description
Nucleon EDR is an endpoint detection and response solution that implements Zero Trust architecture for endpoint protection. The platform verifies every system event in real time and adapts security rules to each environment. The solution uses artificial intelligence models to detect malware and ransomware threats by analyzing security data. It processes file detection through machine learning algorithms that are trained by sector to protect against targeted attacks. The platform provides visibility into endpoint activities through network traffic analysis and process investigation capabilities. It includes user activity monitoring to identify interactions with the information system and create protection rules based on observed behaviors. Nucleon EDR performs vulnerability management by identifying system weaknesses and providing notifications when CVEs affecting the IT infrastructure are published or when vulnerable programs are detected on endpoints. The solution offers remediation and rollback capabilities to restore business operations after an attack by cleaning systems and recovering lost or corrupted data. Remote actions can be performed on single or multiple endpoints, including isolation, file retrieval, process termination, and memory dumping. The platform includes investigation tools with graphical attack representation and artifact collection for incident management. It provides centralized console access for facilitated investigation and supports integration with SIEM systems through enhanced correlation rules.
Nucleon Nucleon EDR FAQ
