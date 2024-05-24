CybersecTools API access is now live!Learn More
CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint

by CyCraft Technology

AI-driven endpoint security platform with autonomous case management

Endpoint Security Commercial
Cloud|SMB, Mid-Market, Enterprise
Active DirectoryCase Management
CyCraft XCockpit Endpoint is an endpoint security solution that monitors endpoint threats and Active Directory privileged account activity. The platform detects hacker attack techniques in real time and identifies signs of attacks across endpoints. The solution features autonomous case management that analyzes security events based on case context rather than individual alerts. It includes AI-simulated attack path technology for visualized root cause analysis, automatically summarizing connections between incidents. CyCraftGPT, an AI language model trained for cybersecurity scenarios, provides automated attack incident summaries and assists with analysis tasks. The platform offers 24/7 threat hunting with ticket opening within 3 minutes and investigation within 15 minutes, providing MTTI (Mean Time To Investigate) and MTTD (Mean Time To Detect) metrics. The platform supports Windows Desktop (7 SP1 through 11), Windows Server (2008 R2 SP1 through 2025), Linux distributions including Ubuntu, CentOS, Debian, Red Hat Enterprise, Alma Linux, OpenSUSE, Oracle Linux, Rocky Linux, and Amazon Linux, and macOS versions from High Sierra (10.13) through Tahoe (26.0). Both x64 and ARM64 architectures are supported on Linux and macOS systems.

